Tony Ferguson Accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov Of Hiding In Russia

Lightweight title challenger Tony Ferguson has told Khabib Nurmagomedov to stop hiding in Russia ahead of their highly anticipated fight at UFC 249.

The 155lb title fight was supposed to go down at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic wrecked those plans as the state introduced a ban on all mass gatherings.

UFC president Dana White vowed to press on with the event at all costs and has been weighing up various countries, cities, and venues to host the event.

Nurmagomedov, however, announced earlier today he is unlikely to compete on the card due to an ongoing travel ban in his homeland Russia which he returned to last week.

Speaking on Instagram live he said. “Currently, I am in Dagestan and I am training and preparing every day, although I don’t know what am I preparing for. Because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked. Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates, everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now.”

“So now I am hearing that they are looking to organize it with or without me…I am even hearing that they are looking for an opponent for Tony, because he is in the States and I am here in Russia.”

Ferguson has apparently heard the news of Nurmagomedov’s potential withdrawal from the fight and jumped straight on social media to call him out about it. The 36-year-old told his long-time rival no travel ban would stop the fight and he shouldn’t use it as an excuse to back out of UFC 249.

“April 18 Is Getting Close @TeamKhabib & You’re Hiding In Russia. Travel Bans Will Not Prevent Me From Whoopin’ That Ass. Don’t Use It As An Excuse To Back Out. You Have Been Sent Many Locations, Send Us 1. Still My Bitch #DefendorVactate MF #ufc249 @ufc @danawhite”

