Heavyweight standout Tom Aspinall believes his next fight will be against Russian knockout artist Sergei Pavlovich.

Following his 13th career first-round finish against Marcin Tybura in July, Tom Aspinall has emerged as a potential superstar in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Now sitting in the No. 4 spot in the top-10 rankings, many fight fans are wondering what could be next for the surging title contender.

Appearing on a recent episode of UFC Unfiltered, Aspinall suggested that the most exciting, and most logical fight for him would be a clash with Sergei Pavlovich.

“I think it’s going to be Pavlovich who I fight next if you ask me. That’s it. That’s the ideal situation, me and Pavlovich,” Aspinall said.”

“I think it’s the most exciting fight in the heavyweight division right now. I believe that right now I have the shortest average time in the UFC, and he has the second-shortest average time, which is wild. Stick us two in the cage and see what happens. It’s going to be absolutely insane” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Like Tom Aspinall, Sergei Pavlovich has a penchant for finishing his opponents in the opening round. In fact, Pavlovich has finished his last six opponents in the first five minutes, dispatching some impressive names including Derek Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and most recently, Curtis Blaydes. Occupying the No. 2 spot in the rankings, many fight fans have Pavlovich being the next man to challenge for the heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall Has No Idea How Things Will Play Out in the Division Following UFC 295

As it stands the heavyweight division is in a bit of a holding pattern with reigning champion Jon Jones set to defend the title against the division’s general consensus GOAT Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November. Rumors have been swirling that Jones, Miocic, or potentially both men could announce their retirement following the fight, opening the door for Aspinall and Pavlovich to step up and compete for the vacant crown.

But no matter what happens inside Madison Square Garden next month, Tom Aspinall has no interest in waiting around for his shot at UFC gold.

“That’s the big question, and we’re in a bit of a strange situation with the heavyweight division right now,” Aspinall said. “Usually it’s who’s going to win the fight. In this situation, it’s who’s going to win the fight and who’s going to retire. Are they both going to retire? Or is no one going to retire? What’s going to happen?

“My path to the heavyweight title is – I don’t know. I’m not one of them guys who wants to sit out and wait my turn. That’s not really my scene. I’m not looking past anybody. If I’m healthy, I’m ready to go. I’ll fight anybody. I’m willing to do whatever I can or whatever it takes to prove to everybody and myself that I deserve to be the heavyweight champion. I know I can do it.”