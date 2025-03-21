Tom Aspinall urges Jon Jones to either fight him or retire from the UFC

ByRoss Markey
Tom Aspinall UFC

Growing increasing impatient on a pairing with Jon Jones, interim champion, Tom Aspinall has urged the heavyweight champion to either just fight him or finally call time on his decorated run in the UFC once and for all.

Aspinall, who owns the interim heavyweight crown — won that title back in 2023, but has yet to book a title unification clash with Jones in the years since.

gettyimages 2163998344 612x612 1

Sidelined since last summer, the Atherton native co-headlined UFC 304 last summer, turning in a dominant opening round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes in the pair’s rematch in Manchester, to successfully avenge his only Octagon defeat.

As for Jones, the Rochester native headlined UFC 309 last November at Madison Square Garden, turning in a third round spinning back-kick to the body knockout win over the returning, Stipe Miocic in New York.

023 athletepanel Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall claims Jon Jones has to fight him or just retire from the UFC

Training Recovery Repeat A Day in the Life of UFC Star Tom Aspinall

And kicking the tyres on a title unification clash with Aspinall in the time since, Jones has been urged to either just succumb to a fight with him — or finally hang up his gloves.

“There’s nowhere to go for Jon (Jones),” Tom Aspinall said on the One to One Podcast. “He either has to fight me or retire now. And if he does retire, everyone knows that he will have been avoiding me. So there literally isn’t another fight for Jon at the moment. So it works out pretty good.”

“I want it to, obviously,” Tom Aspinall said. “I’ve been talking about it for years now. In all honesty, I’ve been in the rooms with the UFC brass — Dana, Hunter [Campbell] — a few times, and they’ve told me it’s happening. That’s all I can go off. I’m the same as everybody else. … The people who know are the UFC brass, really, and when I’ve sat down and spoke to them, they’re confident it happens. So I trust that it’s going to happen if they’re telling me that.”

