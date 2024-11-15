Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones can’t handle the heat, takes jibes ‘very personally’

ByRoss Markey
Tom Aspinall says Jon Jones can't handle the heat, takes jibes 'very personally'

Ahead of UFC 309 this weekend, interim champion, Tom Aspinall has claimed his pursuit of a title unification pairing with Jon Jones is nothing personal – claiming his fellow champion’s stance on him as an “asshole” ultimately has no bearing on him.

Aspinall, the current interim heavyweight titleholder, officially weighed in as the backup fighter to tomorrow’s UFC 309 headliner between Jones and Miocic at Madison Square Garden, however, the Brit’s services are unlikely to be required, with the above-mentioned duo also successfully making weight for the headliner.

Tom Aspinall claims he was stopped from attending UFC 309 presser: 'I was blacklisted'

Becoming the first fighter on the promotion’s books to defend an interim crown since Renan Barao in his return earlier this summer, Atherton native, Aspinall avenged his sole promotional defeat in the process, laying waste to Curtis Blaydes with a stunning first round knockout at UFC 304 back in June.

READ MORE:  Video - Cris Cyborg refers to Kayla Harrison as cow in brash grudge fight call out

And attempting to make his way to last night’s pre-fight press conference in ‘The Big Apple’ ahead of UFC 309, Aspinall boldly claimed today that despite his best efforts, he was “blacklisted” from the event by promotional executives.

“I asked to be at the press conference, and I was told, ‘No’,” Tom Aspinall told the UFC 309 weigh-in show. “So, I was trying to go – I got blacklisted, I got blacklisted from the press conference.”

230305jones1

Tom Aspinall refutes Jon Jones call out as personal

And speaking with the New York Post ahead of this weekend’s card in the city, Aspinall claimed that his pursuit of a title unification match with Jones was nothing personal in the slightest.

jones stipe presser

“I’m just trying to get a fight for the undisputed title,” Tom Aspinall explained. “Like I’ve said before, it’s not aimed at John specifically—it’s just a bit of fun, really. That’s just my personality. John, on the other hand, takes it very personally, but for me, it’s lighthearted.”

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland rips Jake Paul ahead of Mike Tyson fight tomorrow: 'Disgrace to combat sports'

“I couldn’t care less what John or anyone else thinks. It doesn’t bother me,” Aspinall continued.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Blasts Celebrity ‘Double Standards’ with Thinly Veiled Critique of Jon Jones

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts