Video – UFC interim champ Tom Aspinall does the ‘Dead Leg Challenge’ with Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson

ByCraig Pekios
MixCollage 04 Apr 2024 07 35 PM 4992

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall gave British gymnast Nile Wilson a small taste of his power.

“I’m going to kick Nile Wilson in the leg, about 30% I reckon,” Aspinall said in a clip shared on his YouTube channel.

The Salford, England native tested the Olympic medalist first, throwing a feint to see whether or not Wilson would flinch. “He took my advice,” Aspinall said as Wilson held his position and braced for the worst. It was then that Aspinall uncorked a kick that immediately took Wilson off his feet.

For those unfamiliar, Nile Wilson won an Olympic bronze medal in the men’s horizontal bar at the 2016 Summer Games. He also etched his name in the history books a year earlier at the 2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships by being part of the first world men’s team to medal in British gymnastics history.

READ MORE:  Chris Weidman lands egregious decision win over Bruno Silva after multiple eye pokes - UFC Atlantic City Highlights

Tom Aspinall is moving on from a fight with the winner of Jones vs. Miocic?

Tom Aspinall’s vicious 69-second knockout of Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 seemingly set the stage for an epic showdown between himself and the promotion’s undisputed heavyweight titleholder, Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall KOs Pavlovich

Sadly, it appears as though UFC fans may never see that fight come to fruition. Following Apsinall’s big win, ‘Bones’ and UFC head honcho Dana White made it clear that their top priority was to rebook a previously scheduled clash between Jones and former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic — a decision that could leave Aspinall waiting on the bench for a year or more.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler shoots his shot, calls for Islam Makhachev, and a BMF title fight post-Conor McGregor

Adding insult to injury, both Jones and Miocic have teased their potential retirement once they settle the great heavyweight GOAT debate. Again, where does that leave Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall

Instead of sitting around waiting for something that may never come, Aspinall seems intent on defending his interim belt this summer with the likeliest opponent being Curtis Blaydes who is coming off a massive second-round knockout win over Jailton Almeida. It also helps that ‘Razor’ is the only man to hold a win over Aspinall inside the Octagon, even if it was the result of a freak injury.

Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes

“Curtis Blaydes it is then,” Aspinall said in an interview with JN Media. “I’m easy, I’m the easiest person ever to entice into a fight. I’ve never turned one down yet. So anything that’s stopping me from fighting right now is not down to me, it’s down to the UFC. So I’m just waiting for the UFC to let me know who and when and I’ll be ready.”

Perhaps we’ll know more about Aspinall’s future once UFC 300 is in the books. For now, we’ll make the most out of his leg-kicking tumblers half his size.

READ MORE:  Ian Garry vows to leave Colby Covington in a puddle of his own blood in potential fight: 'I'm going to retire you'

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts