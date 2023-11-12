Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones title showdown after sensational UFC 295 win: ‘Give me my dream fight’

Tom Aspinall wants Jon Jones clash next after knocking out Segei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title.

Last night in the co-main event of UFC 295, Aspinall produced a sensational performance against the hard hitting Pavlovich. The 30-year-old would knockout the Russian in little over a minute of the opening round.

The two would receive the call to fight just two weeks ago after the original main event between reigning undisputed champion, Jon Jones, and Stip Miocic was postponed after Jones suffere an injury.

Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones

Following the win, Jones would credit Aspinall for his performance, to which the

“Obviously it’s always nice to hear nice things about you, but from someone like that, who I massively look up to, even more so,” Aspinall said. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Yeah, thank you, Jon. Just give me the opportunity, Jon. Let me do it. Give me my dream fight. Why not? I’ve just achieved my dream now. Give me my dream fight. Let me fight for my legacy now please.”

While a clash between Jones and Aspinall and Jones seems the logical next step, it may have to wait for Jones to recover from his injury, then will supposedly still be taking on Miocic next before taking on the Englishman

However, Aspinall does not seem willing to wait out for an extended period of time.

“No, I don’t want to wait a year. I definitely don’t want to wait a year,” Aspinall said. “I think that me and Jones is the fight to make, to be honest. If I have to wait a year, I will. That’s the fight I really, really want. And I think that me and Jon in the U.K., that’s just a dream for everybody. The UFC, fans, everybody will love that.”

Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 presser

Who wins, Tom Aspinall or Jon Jones?