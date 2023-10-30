Tom Aspinall opens as close betting favorite to beat Sergei Pavlovich in interim title fight at UFC 295

Following the announcement of their impromptu interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 next month, Tom Aspinall has opened as a narrow betting favorite to beat six-fight riser, Sergei Pavlovich at Madison Square Garden, and land interim divisional spoils.

Aspinall, the current number four ranked heavyweight contender, is slated to make his second Octagon walk of the year – on just two weeks notice, following a triumphant return from a brutal knee injury, with a July knockout win over Polish veteran, Marcin Tybura in London.

As for Pavlovich, the surging number two rated heavyweight challenger has enjoyed a stunning six-fight winning run since dropping a knockout loss to Alistair Overeem in his Octagon bow – most recently wrapping up a first round KO win over perennial contender and common-foe, Curtis Blaydes back in April.

Tom Aspinall opens as betting favorite to beat Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

However, despite Pavlovich’s roughshod run through contenders en route to a top-spot in the heavyweight pile, the Russian has opened and is currently sitting as a +110 betting underdog to defeat Tom Aspinall – with the UK heavyweight still sitting as a betting favorite on many markets as high as -130.

A host of online sportsbooks and online betting sites are offering odds and prop bets on Tom Aspinall’s interim heavyweight title fight with Pavlovich next month in Madison Square Garden, as the two gear up for their first crack at promotional spoils.

Returning from a brutal knee injury back in July of this year, Atherton native, Aspinall would score a first round knockout win over the above-mentioned, Tybura having dropping a opening round TKO due to a gruesome and brutal knee injury in July of last year, in a homecoming fight against common-foe, Blaydes in London.

The injury setback came as Cage Warriors alum, Tom Aspinall’s first loss under the banner of the UFC, having rode a winning streak over Jake Collier, Alan Baudot, former champion, Andrei Arlovski, as well as Sergey Spivak, and Alexander Volkov – the most recent of which via a first round straight armbar submission.

18-1 as a professional, former Fight Nights Global heavyweight titleholder, Pavlovich debuted in the Octagon with a first round knockout loss to former title challenger, Alistair Overeem back in 2018 in Beijing – before landing a slew of consecutive finish victories.

Of note in his three most recent wins, Pavlovich turned in opening minute knockout wins over both Derrick Lewis, and Tai Tuivasa, before cannoning through Blaydes with a blistering opening round stoppage via strikes in his headlining premier back in April of this year.

As well as Aspinall’s interim title fight with Pavlovich at UFC 295 in November, the monumental New York card also features a massive vacant light heavyweight championship fight between former Octagon gold holders, Alex Pereira, and Jiri Prochazka – in a headlining clash in ‘The Big Apple’.

Aspinall’s return against Pavlovich takes place in place of a previously slated heavyweight title fight clash between incumbent undisputed gold holder, Jon Jones, and former two-time gold holder, Stipe Miocic, until an injury ruled the pound-for-pound number one from the homecoming event.

