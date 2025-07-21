Tom Aspinall reacts to Alex Pereira’s weight gain and possible heavyweight clash

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has given his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially making his way up from the light heavyweight division.

As we know, Tom Aspinall is the undisputed heavyweight champion following the retirement of Jon Jones. In addition to that, Alex Pereira’s future is uncertain after he lost the light heavyweight crown to Magomed Ankalaev. Some believe he’s going to pursue an immediate rematch, whereas others have questioned whether or not he’ll head up to heavyweight in an attempt to become the first fighter to win world titles in three weight classes in the UFC.

The idea of Tom Aspinall facing Alex Pereira has been floated before, although it seemed more likely that ‘Poatan’ would take on Jon Jones if he was going to move to heavyweight. After recent images and videos emerged of Pereira looking bigger than usual, the Englishman gave his thoughts on what could be next for the Brazilian star.

Tom Aspinall on Alex Pereira’s recent weight gain

“As far as he’s concerned, I think that… if I was him, I’d want to get a rematch and get the light heavyweight belt back,” Aspinall told UFC op EuroSport. “But I’m not him, so I don’t know. I don’t know.

“But I think the weight thing, the guy and his team know what they’re doing on social media. They know how to make headlines, which is good. I think, as far as I’m aware, that’s quite normal for him and other big light heavyweights to get up to 240, 250. So I don’t know. Maybe he’s just teasing it, maybe he’ll be in. I have no idea.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Aspinall will take on just about anyone that is put in his way in the UFC – and we’re excited to see what’s next for him.