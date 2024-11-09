‘Am I going to die?’ Mike Tyson Opens Up About Medical Crisis Before Jake Paul Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Iron’ Mike Tyson nearly passed away due to a severe illness in 2024, the very same sickness that forced the former champion boxer out of his fight with Jake Paul.

The US-born Mike Tyson is one of the all-time great heavyweight boxers in history. Well known for his punching power he collected various boxing world titles throughout the 80s and 90s. He has not fought professionally since 2005 but did take an exhibition in 2020. More recently, he was supposed to have a fight against Jake Paul earlier in 2024 but had to be postponed to November 15.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul was a popular social media influencer who also competes in professional boxing. He is best known for defeating former UFC fighters in the ring but has struggled against career boxers. When Tyson dropped out due to illness, Paul instead faced former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry.

In a recent interview, ‘Iron’ Mike explained just how sick he truly was. He explained:

“I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I know I’m on the floor. I was defecating tar. I asked the doctor, ‘Am I going to die?’ And she didn’t say no. She said we have options, though. That’s when I got nervous.” [Ht Middleeasy]

Instead of earlier this year, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will meet at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA on November 15 and can be watched live on Netflix. Fans are hoping to see the 58-year-old Tyson turn back the clock and still have the power that made him so feared.

