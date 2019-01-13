TJ Dillashaw’s Coach Says True Challenge Is Against Max Holloway

TJ Dillashaw’s coach thinks a true challenge would be for his fighter to go to featherweight in order to fight UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. This fight has been talked about a lot as of late with the UFC bantamweight champion even entertaining it. Dillashaw recently stated that he would move up to featherweight.

He is slated to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title at UFC on ESPN+1. Dillashaw will move down 10 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

Potential Fight

Duane Ludwig, who is the longtime coach of Dillashaw, stated in a recent interview that the move in weight class is “in the realm of possibility.” In fact, he thinks that this move would be tougher than the one in front of him.



“I think that would be more of a challenge to go up in weight than it has been to go down in weight,” Ludwig told MMAjunkie. “T.J. is not a big bantamweight anyway. Going up in weight, that’s when we’ll see more change.



“I assume he would become possibly a little slower, but have more power. But we’ll see what ends up happening if that’s the journey for us. Right now we’re focused on the task at hand.”

UFC on ESPN+ 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

