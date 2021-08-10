TJ Dillashaw has given a timetable for his recovery from an injury he picked up in his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen last month.

The former two-time bantamweight champion returned to the Octagon for the first time in more than two years at UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw was forced to fight through adversity to emerge victorious after suffering several ligament tears in his left knee in the opening round of his fight with Sandhagen.

Since then, the 35-year-old has undergone surgery to repair the damage and during a recent appearance on The Calabasas Fight Companion, Dillashaw explained exactly how long he’ll need to recover.

“I just had surgery on Thursday,” Dillashaw said. “I had a medial meniscus bucket handle tear, a lateral meniscus tear, and a PCL tear. Almost everything. I’m just glad it wasn’t ACL. I actually am happy with the results, [because] it would’ve been nine months [of recovery for an ACL tear]. I’m looking at a three-month recovery right now until I can get back to good training, fight for the title at beginning of next year.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Dillashaw is likely to face the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan II which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw will become a UFC champion again?