Former two-time undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw has insisted he will not be calling time on his professional mixed martial arts career, despite suffering a one-sided second round ground strikes TKO loss to division champion, Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280 last weekend.

Angels Camp veteran, Dillashaw co-headlined the promotion’s pay-per-view event against Uniondale native, Sterling, attempting to become the first three-time bantamweight titleholder in the promotion’s antiquity.

However, en route to his eventual second round ground strikes TKO loss to Sterling, T.J. Dillashaw twice suffered a dislocation to his left shoulder – detailing during his post-fight interview with UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier how he had entered the fight with the pre-existing injury.

Preparing for the championship battle since the beginning of May this year, Dillashaw claimed that at the end of April, he initially suffered the injury, before dislocating his shoulder up to 20 separate times throughout his camp.

Informing referee, Marc Goddard that his shoulder would likely dislocate during the fight at some stage, Dillashaw was allowed to compete regardless, urging Goddard to allow him continue to compete even if he suffered dislocation inside the Octagon.

Tipped to weigh up his future in the sport given his age and championship challenge loss, T.J. Dillashaw, who underwent reconstructive surgery to address a knee injury suffered in his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in July of last year, insisted he would not be bowing out of the sport in that fashion.

“Sparring was f*cking awesome,” T.J. Dillashaw told ESPN post-UFC 280. “I was doing great in camp against high-level guys, The Juan Archuletas, the Cub Swansons, guys we were bringing in. I was on point, man. I really was looking really good. I was in insane shape. Because of the shoulder situation, I had been working harder on my physical therapy and working on strengthening up my shoulder.”

“The way I felt and the things that were going on, obviously it got worse the closer I got to the fight, but man, I was on point – because of me having one arm and that changed my game plan up, but I was so focused on the combos I can hit with my right hand and kicks that I felt amazing.”

T.J. Dillashaw plans triumphant return from shoulder injury

Undergoing surgical procedures to address injuries to both shoulders during his time away from the Octagon between 2019 and last year, Dillashaw is expected to go under the knife again – likely sidelining him for a period of a year or more.

“I don’t feel that my ability has gone anywhere, maybe a little bit of want,” T.J. Dillashaw explained. “This sport is a tough one, and then all the bullsh*t I go through here and there kills a little bit of the fire, but I think my competitive edge will always drive me. So I’m not done. You guys will see me again. There’s no way I’d go out like that, and if I come back, I’ll get back to the top.” (Transcribed by Yahoo! Sports)