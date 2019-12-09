TJ Dillashaw Looking Much Leaner During UFC Suspension (Photo)

Spread the word!













TJ Dillashaw is in the midst of a two-year UFC suspension after admittedly violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) anti-doping policy.

Dillashaw admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) ahead of his flyweight title fight with Henry Cejudo this January – which he lost via first-round TKO. As a result, Dillashaw dropped the 135-pound title to begin his suspension. However, just because Dillashaw has been sitting on the sidelines, doesn’t mean he’s not working to better himself as a mixed martial artist, or an athlete.

The former bantamweight champ recently shared a post-workout photo on his Instagram page, in which he’s looking significantly leaner than when we last saw him. Check it out here:

“Back to grinding in the garage in good company.”

Prior to his USADA violation, Dillashaw was argued as possibly the best bantamweight the sport has ever seen. Of course, his drug testing issues have since hindered that argument. Speaking in a recent interview, Dillashaw suggested it was the one and only time he has ever abused PEDs in his MMA career.

“Absolutely, man. I’ve been under a microscope,” Dillashaw said. “I got alerted from USADA when they first started the tests. Since the [Dominick] Cruz fight, I got email after email saying ‘you have been tested.’

“They went back and retested all my old samples, obviously which is completely understandable to make sure there was nothing that slid by. Everything’s out in the open. I’m under a microscope, I’ll continue to be. I’ll continue to get drug tested left and right which is completely understandable. But yeah, I have nothing to hide.”

What do you think about Dillashaw’s physique in the above photo?