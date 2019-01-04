TJ Dillashaw Addresses Potential Max Holloway Fight

TJ Dillashaw addresses making the potential move to featherweight as well as a showdown against the division’s champion Max Holloway. Before he can do this, he must get past his next opponent. The UFC bantamweight champ is slated to challenge Henry Cejudo for the UFC flyweight title at UFC on ESPN+1. Dillashaw will move down 10 pounds to challenge for Cejudo’s 125-pound belt.

Dillashaw is fresh off a big win as he scored a first round KO victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC 227 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The UFC bantamweight champ recently stated that he would move up to featherweight as he believes he could make weight.

Weight Class Change

“Would I move up to 145 [pounds]? Absolutely, man,” TJ Dillashaw said on a recent Instagram live video (H/T to MiddleEasy). “I would love to. I’m a professional. I train hard. Making ’25s has been a process in its own. To get my body down there and do it the right way. ’45s would have to be the same thing, it would be a lot of work.”

“Everyone wants me to go to featherweight and fight Max. I would love to. But look, one step at a time. Let’s run through Cejudo first then Max can be next. [I can] be the first one to ever go for three belts.”

Save The Date

UFC On ESPN + 1 (also known as UFC Fight Night 143) is set to take place on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The main card will air on ESPN + 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN 8 p.m. ET. the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN + at 6 p.m. ET.

