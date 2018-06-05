Tito Ortiz Makes Interesting Claim About Potential Third Chuck Liddell Fight

The saga between bitter rivals Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell continues.

What kicked off talks of a third fight between these two MMA legends was when Oscar De La Hoya teased starting a new MMA promotion alongside Liddell.

De La Hoya has gone on record in the past by stating that he and Liddell were talking about the possibility of working on “Golden Boy MMA.”

This led to Liddell declaring that he would be coming out of retirement to fight once again. That led to Ortiz coming out of retirement and thus, both sides have openly talked about fighting each other for the third time.

There is some bad blood between Ortiz and Liddell as they have fought each other twice. Liddell stopped Ortiz in both fights.

Their rematch for the light heavyweight title at UFC 66 was the most successful UFC event ever at the time. With their track record, the third fight between them could do very good business.

On Monday (June 4, 2018) afternoon, Ortiz took to his official Twitter account to claim that Liddell walked away from an offer for the fight and that he can’t wait anymore. He wrote the following:

“.@ChuckLiddell walks away from a multimillion dollar fight? I can’t wait anymore. #GoldenBoyMMA.”

Ortiz finished up his successful career when he submitted Chael Sonnen in the main event of Bellator 170 last year.

On the flip side, Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.