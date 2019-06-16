Tito Ortiz Celebrates Chael Sonnen’s Defeat To Lyoto Machida

Spread the word!













While most of the mixed martial arts world paid tribute to Chael Sonnen following his retirement at Bellator 222, one person who was happy was former UFC champion Tito Ortiz.

Sonnen suffered a TKO loss to Lyoto Machida in the co-main event on Friday night. It marked his third defeat in his last five fights, with “The American Gangster” later calling time on his career.

Tributes soon came pouring in for the former UFC star — except from Ortiz, who thanked Machida for knocking his rival out and explained why:

“Thank you @lyotomachidafw !!!!! The only reason I posted this!!!” Ortiz wrote on Instagram. “Just so you people know that chale said some things about my family pre fight. I beat him and he came to my dressing room after the fight and said if we are cool? I told him to apologize at the press conference and we would be good. He didn’t.

“A month after the fight he started talk sh*t about my kids. Sorry people I don’t know how you were raised but another person should not talk about a mans family. Period.“

Ortiz, of course, defeated Sonnen via submission when they met at Bellator 170 in January 2017. However, things got extremely personal between them leading up to the fight, and that still remains the case going by Ortiz’s latest post.

Do you think Ortiz was right to celebrate Sonnen’s defeat and retirement or was this bad timing?