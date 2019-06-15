Twitter Reacts To Chael Sonnen Retiring From MMA At Bellator 222

Last night (Sat. June 15, 2019) Chael Sonnen announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.
Sonnen was defeated in the co-main event of Bellator 222 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida handed “The Bad Guy” a second-round TKO loss after dropping him with a knee off a takedown attempt. Following the defeat, Sonnen got on the mic and announced he’s done fighting inside the cage.
He put his gloves in the center of the cage before walking away for the last time. Check out how the MMA community reacted to Sonnen’s news on Twitter here: