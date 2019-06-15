Twitter Reacts To Chael Sonnen Retiring From MMA At Bellator 222

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. June 15, 2019) Chael Sonnen announced his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Sonnen was defeated in the co-main event of Bellator 222 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida handed “The Bad Guy” a second-round TKO loss after dropping him with a knee off a takedown attempt. Following the defeat, Sonnen got on the mic and announced he’s done fighting inside the cage.

He put his gloves in the center of the cage before walking away for the last time. Check out how the MMA community reacted to Sonnen’s news on Twitter here:

Good move by @ChaelSonnen. He has enough going on that he doesn’t need to do this anymore. Came back, had some big fights, nothing more to accomplish in the sport — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) June 15, 2019

And there it is. The #Legend @ChaelSonnen has retired at #Bellator222. Thanks for the memories Chael, you always made #MMA more interesting! 👏👏👏🍾🥂 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) June 15, 2019

Congratulations @ChaelSonnen on a great, successful and entertaining career! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 15, 2019

WE LOVE YOU @ChaelSonnen — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) June 15, 2019

You’re the man @ChaelSonnen!!!! Happy retirement! — Douglas Lima (@PhenomLima) June 15, 2019

Hope you have a happy retirement @ChaelSonnen, congratulations on your career and changing the game. — Patricky Freire (@PatrickyPitbull) June 15, 2019

@ChaelSonnen CONGRATS! One of the most genuine human beings I have ever met in my life. One of the good guys. Years ago he found out a certain UFC fighter with a large family got suspended, Chael sent an envelope with a check to his house to help. They barley knew each other. — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 15, 2019