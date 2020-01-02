Three Fights Added To UFC Norfolk

Spread the word!













UFC Norfolk continues to take shape.

The promotion returns to Norfolk on February 29 for UFC on ESPN+ 27. And the latest additions to the card are highlighted by a heavyweight bout featuring Sergey Spivac and Marcin Tybura.

Spivac recently earned the biggest win of his career when he submitted Tai Tuivasa at UFC 243 back in October. Tybura, meanwhile, will look to end a two-fight losing skid. The Polish heavyweight is coming off TKO losses to Shamil Abdurakhimov and Augusto Sakai.

Other additions to UFC Norfolk include a lightweight bout between Giga Chikadze and Mike Davis as well as a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

UFC Norfolk will be headlined by Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiro as they collide for the vacant flyweight strap.

Here is how the card looks as of now:

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo – vacant flyweight title fight

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer

T.J. Brown vs. Jordan Griffin

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva

Aalon Cruz vs. Steven Peterson

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis

Sergey Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

What do you think of the UFC Norfolk card so far?