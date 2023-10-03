Chelsea center half, Thiago Silva has hit out at fellow Brazilian international, Vinicius, claiming a strike to the back of the head – resembling almost a rabbit punch during their match last night against Fulham in the Premier League, claiming such a strike would not even fly in the UFC or in mixed martial arts.

English Premier League side, Chelsea managed to register just their second league win of the season from seven matches this campaign last night at Craven Cottage against fellow London-side, Fulham – with goals from Mykalio Mudryk and Armando Broja enough to see off the home side in the second half.

However, controversy surrounded an incident involving the above-mentioned, Thiago Silva and his compatriot, Fulham forward, Vinicius whilst the two were contesting for a loose pass.

Chasing the ball down, Vinicius appeared to strike Silva in the back of his neck with what almost appeared to be a rabbit punch, sending the former AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain central defender to the pitch in agony.

And despite calls for the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) to look into the incident with the view of possibly dismissing Vinicius from the remainder of the match and issuing him with a red card, the Brazilian emerged unpunished.

Thiago Silva claims last night’s incident would not even be allowed in the UFC

Taking issue with the incident, Brazil international, Thiago Silva hit out on social media, noting his knowledge of the unified ruleset of mixed martial arts – claiming such a blow to the back of an opponent’s head would not be allowed in the sport.

“This is not even allowed in the UFC,” Thiago Silva posted on his official Instagram story. “But it’s cool.”

VAR check for common assault on Thiago Silva you could get arrested for on a Friday night in UK town centres. Check complete. Nothing given. #FulChe

That meme of the VAR team all watching porn… seriously. pic.twitter.com/CBWRYk2e5Z — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 2, 2023

