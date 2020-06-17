Thiago Santos Wants Jon Jones Or Dominick Reyes In Return Fight

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos is only targeting a big fight upon his return.

Santos hasn’t competed since UFC 239 last July when he suffered a split decision loss to Jon Jones in their light heavyweight title fight.

The fact that it was a decision, let alone a split verdict, was impressive considering Santos was compromised early on in the fight after suffering multiple injuries to his left knee. He would later undergo surgery on both his knees as he has remained on the sidelines since.

However, he claims to be 100 percent now and is just waiting on the UFC to inform him of a potential opponent and location.

“(I am) 100 percent, man,” Santos told MMA Junkie. “I feel so good. I train everything. I train with some partners, I start to spar. I feel so good. I train everything: wrestling, jiu-jitsu and sparring. I feel great. I feel 100 percent, and I’m ready to fight again. I’m just waiting for the UFC to tell me where, against who, and that’s it.”

Santos: Light Heavyweight Division Needs To Move Forward

Of course, the Brazilian’s top choice is a rematch with Jones.

However, there is uncertainty in that regard mainly due to Jones claiming he was vacating his title amid his ongoing spat with the UFC over fighter pay. Should “Bones” actually walk away from the sport, “Marreta” believes the division should keep moving forward.

In that scenario, he would like to face Dominick Reyes next.

“If these things happen about Jon, if he really don’t want to fight, the light heavyweight division needs to go forward,” Santos said. “It needs to continue. It can’t stay stopped. I would like to go in line for the belt against Jones or against Dominick Reyes.

“We never know what UFC is going to do. I’m doing what I need to do. I keep training. I’m preparing for when the UFC tells me. I’m going to be 100 percent ready. I would like to fight for the belt or someone in the top five.”

That said, Santos doesn’t think Jones will retire anytime soon.

“I don’t believe Jon is retired,” Santos added. “He fights for what he deserves. I can’t say if he’s right or wrong, but he’s the champion for a long time, and he fights for what he believes he deserves. But I don’t believe he will retire or stop.

“Maybe he will stop for a few months or one year, but for sure not retirement. He is young. He has a lot of fights to do. I would like to know. I’m excited for news about (my next) fight and against who. I’m so excited.”

