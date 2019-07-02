Thiago Santos Still Interested In UFC Middleweight Title

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos has a tall task ahead of himself this weekend (Sat. July 6, 2019). The Brazilian headlines International Fight Week on the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Santos challenges for Jon Jones’ light heavyweight championship. Not many are giving Santos a chance in the matchup, given he’s facing, arguably, the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. However, that hasn’t dwindled Santos’ confidence in the slightest.

Recently, Santos spoke to MMA Junkie to preview his bout with “Bones.” While he admits Jones is unlike anything the combat sports world has ever seen, he also maintains that nobody is unbeatable:

“Jon Jones is … Jon Jones,” Santos said. “He’s a phenomenal fighter. Without a doubt, he’s one of the best in the world. He’s managed to beat great fighters with a certain ease. But no one is unbeatable. Everyone has their moment. Now is my moment.

“This is the best phase in my career. I know it’s going to be a difficult fight. It’s going to be hard, but I have faith in the fact that I have what it takes to beat Jon Jones.”

Santos is fully focused on pulling off what would be the biggest upset in mixed martial arts (MMA) history this weekend, winning the 205-pound title in the process. However, he also said he has aspirations to return to 185 pounds and capture the UFC middleweight belt as well:

“My goal is to win the light heavyweight belt and defend it,” Santos said. “But I’m still open to dropping back down to middleweight to capture that belt.”

What do you think about Santos’ aspirations to win the UFC middleweight title?