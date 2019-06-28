Thiago Santos Responds To Jon Jones: ‘Everyone Gets Knocked Out One Day’

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos is the next man up to attempt to dethrone Jon Jones from the top of the 205-pound mountain.

Santos brings some game-changing power to the table, an attribute that Jones seems to be unconcerned with. Speaking to ESPN recently, the Brazilian explained why he believes “Bones” is making a mistake. His stance is simple, everyone loses eventually, and everyone gets knocked out one day (via BJPenn.com):

“I think everybody loses one day,” Santos said. “Everybody gets knocked out one day and July 6 will be his day.”

However, if Santos isn’t able to pull off a huge upset early knockout finish over Jones, he’s more than prepared to go the distance with, arguably, the greatest mixed martial artist of all time:

“Yes, of course, this [is] my style. No problem, no problem. I’m prepared for five rounds no problem. Always, doesn’t matter. But I will try [to knock him out] first or second, third, doesn’t matter [which] round. I will try to do it.”

Santos main events UFC 239 opposite Jones on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6, 2019.