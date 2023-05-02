Mike Perry proved to be a natural at bare-knuckle fighting as he secured a win against Luke Rockhold in his third appearance in the BKFC ring. Despite facing a tough challenge, Perry was able to land punishing blows on Rockhold with a series of body shots, causing Rockhold to pause the action and signal to the referee. Although it is unclear whether Rockhold had suffered a broken jaw, the referee stopped the contest in the second round, resulting in Perry’s victory at 1:15. Going into the fight, Perry was the favourite in among Betway’s punters. The impressive win against Rockhold has elevated Perry’s record in BKFC to 3-0 and is arguably the biggest win of his career so far.

Following his victory over Luke Rockhold in the BKFC, Mike Perry initially didn’t mention who he would like to fight next. Instead, he requested a staredown with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who was present at the event. Perry admitted that Rockhold had made him nervous during the fight and expressed his desire for a faceoff with McGregor, which he believes would be legendary.

Perry and McGregor shared a friendly moment during their faceoff in the ring. Perry then shifted his focus to Donald Cerrone, who was also present at the event, and jokingly asked for his arm back, referring to their past fight. Perry then added that after defeating Cerrone, he would move on to beat Conor McGregor. Perry’s impressive performance on Saturday solidifies his position as one of the top fighters in BKFC.

Perry has expressed interest in facing Conor McGregor as his next opponent, should a fight with Donald Cerrone not materialize. Perry believes that McGregor’s boxing skills make for an exciting matchup, and he appreciates their face-off at the event. Despite his eagerness to fight, Perry remains humble and grateful for the opportunities that he has had. While a Perry-McGregor fight would be intriguing, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as McGregor is preparing for his UFC return later this year. UFC is one of the most popular events on Betway online sports betting platform, with the number of UFC betting fans growing at a high rate.

Perry stuck to his usual style, displaying an aggressive approach by charging forward. Meanwhile, Rockhold attempted to use his longer reach to keep Perry at bay. At one point, Rockhold landed a powerful straight left that rocked Perry and left him momentarily stunned. However, Perry regained his composure and responded by landing a punch to Rockhold’s face, which visibly staggered him just before the end of the first round.

At the beginning of the second round, Perry aggressively charged at Rockhold and unleashed a series of punches while closing in on him. Perry mainly focused on attacking Rockhold’s body, landing heavy punches that were audible throughout the arena.

As the two fighters got locked in a clinch, the referee intervened to separate them, and that was when Rockhold signaled that something was wrong with his mouth. He removed his mouthguard and pointed to his lip, indicating that he was unable to continue.

While the stoppage wasn’t as spectacular as he hoped, Perry still inflicted enough damage on Rockhold to justify it, especially if his opponent indeed broke his jaw. Perry’s performances have made him a standout in the BKFC, and this win is likely to earn him more high-profile fights, potentially even a shot at a championship. There is definitely more to come from Perry, but Betway will always have several fights on the cards for the ultimate UFC betting enthusiast.