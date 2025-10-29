The Unlikely Bromance Nobody Expected: Georges St-Pierre and Colonel Sanders Share Premium Seats at The World Series

Why was Georges St-Pierre with Colonel Sanders? The Rogers Centre has hosted some unusual celebrity pairings during playoff runs, but Game 2 of the 2025 World Series delivered one of the most unexpected combinations yet. Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre was spotted sitting directly behind a man dressed as Colonel Harland Sanders during the Blue Jays’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 25th.

UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Spotted at Blue Jays World Series Game 2 Alongside Colonel Sanders

The Montreal native, widely regarded as one of MMA’s greatest fighters, found himself in premium seats behind home plate alongside KFC Canada’s marketing ambassador – who had been strategically placed there to promote the company’s newly renamed “Dinger Sandwich”. The fast-food chain confirmed that the Colonel Sanders lookalike was Canadian actor Rob Willis, who has previously portrayed the KFC founder at various sporting events.

St-Pierre’s presence at the game wasn’t entirely surprising, given his long-standing connection to Toronto sports. The 44-year-old UFC Hall of Famer has been spotted at numerous Maple Leafs playoff games and maintains strong ties to Canadian athletics. However, his seating arrangement next to the white-suited chicken magnate created an amusing visual that quickly gained traction across social media platforms.

KFC’s Strategic Marketing Play

What initially sparked widespread speculation about Japanese baseball superstitions turned out to be a carefully orchestrated marketing campaign. KFC Canada had renamed their popular Zinger Sandwich to the “Dinger Sandwich” in celebration of George Springer’s pivotal three-run homer in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. The company sent Willis to Game 2 wearing Sanders’ iconic white suit, black bow tie, and goatee to generate buzz around the promotion.

“We changed the name of our iconic KFC Zinger sandwich to the Dinger, and sent the Colonel to Game 2 to hype that message,” stated KFC Canada interim CMO Azim Akhtar. The marketing stunt proved remarkably effective, generating millions of dollars worth of free publicity as fans debated the mysterious figure’s identity throughout the game.

Nothing to see here. Just a dude dressed up as Colonel Sanders to intimidate the Japanese players on the LA Dodgers because of the urban legend that says the ghost of the KFC founder, Colonel Sanders, placed a curse on the Hanshin Tigers baseball team in Japan. Oh, and there’s… pic.twitter.com/7QwJ0ogh5Q — OverDogs Bet (@OverDogsBet) October 29, 2025

Social Media Buzz and Speculation

Before the marketing revelation, baseball fans and social media users had theorized wildly about the Colonel’s appearance. Many initially connected it to the Japanese “Curse of the Colonel,” a legendary superstition involving the Hanshin Tigers baseball team. The curse allegedly began in 1985 when celebrating Tigers fans threw a Colonel Sanders statue into Osaka’s Dōtombori Canal, leading to decades of poor performance until the team finally won another championship in 2023.

With the Dodgers roster featuring Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki, some fans speculated the Colonel’s presence was an attempt at psychological warfare. However, none of these players had any connection to the cursed Hanshin Tigers, making the theory more entertaining than plausible.

Twitter user @BlueJayHunter captured the surreal atmosphere perfectly: “I can’t tell if last night was a fever dream or not, but apparently the biggest X factors in World Series Game 2 were Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Colonel Sanders and the Jonas Brothers.”

GSP’s Continued Toronto Connection

The former champion, who officially retired from MMA in February 2019 after a legendary career that included title reigns in two weight classes, has maintained visibility in Canadian sports culture. His presence at major sporting events often generates excitement among MMA fans who continue to hold out hope for a potential comeback, though St-Pierre has remained committed to his retirement.