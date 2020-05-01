The UFC Reveals COVID-19 Safety Protocol For Fighters

Spread the word!













During the recent COVID-19 pandemic the UFC has had to make many changes to its operation. With three events approaching on the 9th, 13th, and 16th of May the UFC has shared its safety plan with fighters competing on these events.

These three events will be the first since UFC Brasilia in March went ahead with no crowd in attendance. Since then all events have been postponed or cancelled.

In a report by MMA Junkie, they explained an email was sent to the competitors informing them of how the operation will proceed and what they should expect come fight week, from their arrival on the premises until fight night. The email continued exclaiming that additional information will be provided at a later date.

Here is a list of the main points within the plan.

Fighters were informed the only people authorized on-site will be staff, fighters competing on that card, and their licenced cornermen.

There will be no shortage of testing done on the fighters and their team, upon arriving at the host hotel they will be screened and partake in a series of testing. The screening and testing will continue daily while the fighters and their team remain at the hotel.

Fighters and their teams will be informed of the weight in procedure and supplied credentials that must be worn at all times while in the hotel.

The fighters will have access to their own private workout rooms with mats, matt sanitizer, and access to a personal sauna.

The hotel will have staff on-site ensuring the premises are sanitized and providing the fighters and there teams 24/7 room service.

Food will be taken care of by the UFC, providing nutritional and trifecta culinary support for all competing athletes.

There will not be access to massages or flushes for athletes however “performance-related matters” such as injury or illness will be treated by onsite medical staff.

What are your thoughts on the rules that have been put in place?