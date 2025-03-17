Will The Rock ever wrestle in WWE again?

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is back to being The Final Boss in WWE after helping John Cena destroy Cody Rhodes – but in the post-show press conference, he suggested that he doesn’t necessarily need to wrestle him in order for this feud to flourish.

He’s definitely got a point, and there’s a precedent for feuds like this, but it’s also disappointing to hear. Last year, The Rock was a key part of WrestleMania 40, from the build-up to his Saturday main event to his appearance in the Sunday main event.

There is definitely unfinished business with Cody that needs to be addressed between the two, but in terms of having another match, there’s a bigger story to be told. That story is, of course, a feud between The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The Rock Needs to wrestle again

While The Rock doesn’t need to compete in the ring again in order to cement his legacy, it absolutely needs to happen, in our view. He needs to go out there and not only prove that he’s still got it, but also officially pass the torch (in a weird way) to a man who has already had it for years now – Roman Reigns.

We were teased with the idea of this match and feud before Cody came in and took the opportunity to seize a rematch with ‘The Tribal Chief’. At this point, with Roman focusing on Seth Rollins and CM Punk, we’re talking about WrestleMania 42 as a possible destination for this match to finally transpire.

There is so, so much story left to be told between these two men. The Rock is known as ‘The Final Boss’ for a reason, and he needs to come across as this unstoppable force until Roman is given the chance to dethrone him.

Regardless of how much it costs, make it happen, WWE.