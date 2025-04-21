The Rock’s absence casts a shadow over WWE WrestleMania 41 main event

The Rock was nowhere to be seen during the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 – and in truth, that’s a bit of a problem.

Last night, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to become the record-breaking 17-time world champion. He did so with the assistance of Travis Scott and, well, just Travis Scott, really. That may sound absolutely insane to a lot of people who aren’t big fans of WWE, but it actually makes sense. Well, it would make sense if The Rock had shown up, as he did at Elimination Chamber.

The whole story between Cody and Cena was based off of The Rock’s “offer” for Cody Rhodes to become his corporate champion. It seemed as if we were heading down the path of ‘The Great One’ appearing at Mania in some capacity but instead, all we got was Scott – a megastar in his own right, yes, but not someone who can help carry the main event of the show of shows.

The problem with The Rock

We all know that The Rock is a busy man, but given how this story has been building, we don’t really understand why he couldn’t find the time to pop up in some way, shape or form on Sunday. Sure, there’s always a chance he shows up later down the line (which would be in line with his famous ‘long game’ ideology), but WrestleMania was the big moment for Cena.

Maybe they didn’t want Rock to take away from that, but if that was the case, why have Scott show up? Why not have John cheat to win all on his own?

We like to put our faith in Triple H but unfortunately, this one seems to fall squarely on the shoulders of Dwayne. He likes to show up when he feels like it and in a lot of ways, that’s harmed WWE in the last twelve months. Hopefully, we get some resolutions later this week.