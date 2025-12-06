Terrance McKinney is what the UFC needs right now

UFC star Terrance McKinney returns to the cage this weekend to face Chris Duncan at UFC 323 – and we can expect much of the same when it comes to what we know about the 31-year-old.

Up to this point in his career, Terrance McKinney has been able to go 7-4 in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He works with the ‘live by the sword, die by the sword’ mentality and if you have watched him compete for longer than 10 seconds then you will be well aware of that. He is all about making the fans happy and in this era of mixed martial arts, that’s the kind of thing we all really need.

Terrance McKinney wants to go out there and put on a show, whether that be at the risk of his own health or not. He doesn’t know how to do things half-heartedly, and although Chris Duncan is going to bring everything he’s got, he may not have time to even think before Terrance launches in with the kind of attack that immediately puts him on the back foot.

It’s a simple idea: fight your heart out and strike like your life depends on it, and that’s what Terrance McKinney does better than 99% of the roster.

We must protect Terrance McKinney

In terms of his long-term health, yes, we need to be careful that we don’t laud him too much to the point where he starts taking way more damage than is necessary. Still, he is more than capable of defending himself when called upon, and his last few performances have indicated that he is slowly but surely starting to eradicate some of his more obvious problems.

Get ready, because we still don’t think that we have seen anything close to what this guy is capable of, and we should treasure it.