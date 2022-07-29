Ahead of his upcoming Octagon return at UFC Vegas 59 next weekend, highly-touted lightweight finisher, Terrance McKinney plans to send opponent, Erick Gonzalez back to past home, Combate Global – as well as expose the skill level difference between the two.

McKinney, a native of Spokane, made a massive impact in his UFC bow back in June of last year at UFC 263, rushing through Matt Frevola with a stunning first round knockout win in just 7 seconds.

Making his second Octagon walk at the UFC Apex facility, McKinney turned in another hugely impressive victory, this time taking out Fares Ziam in the first round – displaying his grappling chops with a rear-naked choke win.

Replacing Ricky Glenn on just over a week’s notice, McKinney clashed with veteran promotional staple, Drew Dober, rocking and dropping the Colorado native in the first round before suffering a late round TKO loss of his own.

Set to feature on the preliminary card of the UFC’s return to its Apex facility next weekend, McKinney admitted that he was unsure of his opponent, the aforenoted, Gonzalez before the pair’s booking, but insists he will now send the Redondo Beach native back to the Cambell McLaren-led, Combate Global.

“I actually never heard of him (Erick Gonzalez) – but not disrespectfully,” Terrance McKinney told LowKick MMA reporter, Alex Behunin. “(He’s) not someone I was watching– I’m trying to be like the guys at the higher level, so I’m tryna watch the guys at the higher level.”

“But I did study him now, and I seen (sic) he had some good runs in Combate America (Global), but like I said, we’re going to see the difference in skill level. Jim Miller already showed it. And we’re about to show it again. It’s time to send this boy back to Combate Americas.”

Terrance McKinney prefers eventual finish of Erick Gonzalez over quickfire win

Following a pair of quickfire finishes to kick-off his Octagon tenure, Terrance McKinney admitted that he would like to develop his skillset over the course of two rounds, before landing an eventual finish against Gonzalez.

“I wanna win in the second (round) towards the end, either by knockout or submission,” Terrance McKinney explained. “Whatever I see fit, available. But I feel like we’re better in every aspect of fighting. I think he’s just wild and unpredictable, that’s what makes him dangerous. My accuracy is better, my speeds better, my powers better. And I know I can out-wrestle him or out-grapple him if I need to. … I’m trying to be like Charles Oliveira out there.”