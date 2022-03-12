Drew Dober needed to rely on his granite chin for much of his fight at UFC Vegas 50.

Terrance McKinney got off to a flying start and dropped his opponent on several occasions.

Dober managed to turn things around at the end of round one and didn’t let his man off the hook.

The 33-year-old hammered away with ground and pound before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight.

Check out the highlights.

What’s next for Drew Dober?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.