Tenshin Nasukawa Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Recent Comments

Tenshin Nasukawa reacts to the recent comments made by Conor McGregor once the news about his next fight was announced. In his response, Nasukawa kept it classy, which is a nice change when it comes to responses these days.

It’s well known that Nasukawa is scheduled to fight Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. on December 31st at Rizin 14. As of this writing, a rule set hasn’t been decided. Despite this minor issue, it’s safe to say that this will be Nasukawa biggest fight of his young combat sports career.

Some including McGregor may not understand the amount of talent that the 20-year-old phenom has. This includes fighting in MMA and kickboxing bouts. To have a quick breakdown of his career, he’s fresh off a victory over Rizin bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. This came by unanimous decision. He’s gone 4-0 in MMA while he holds an undefeated record of 27-0 in kickboxing. It’s impressive, to say the least.

Nasukawa has responded to the latest comments made by McGregor by posting the following on his official Twitter account:

“Hello, Mr. McGregor. My name is Tenshin Nasukawa. I am not Jackie Chan. I promise to avenge your loss, so please watch my fight.”

In case you missed, McGregor took some shots at him through the power of social media by stating that he had no idea who Nasukawa is. He also asked his former rival “who’s this little prick next to you?, and finally, compared Nasukawa to Jackie Chan.