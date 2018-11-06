Conor McGregor Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s Rizin Debut

Conor McGregor finds Floyd Mayweather’s Rizin debut humorous to say the least, as the Irishman is having a laugh on social media about it.

RIZIN held a press conference in Japan last night (Nov. 4, 2018) to announce the partnership with Team Mayweather. He will be fighting Tenshin Nasukawa at Rizin 14 at the promotion’s New Year’s Eve show. The rules are yet to be determined for Mayweather’s promotional debut. We do know, however, the event will be staged at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

McGregor shared his feelings on the bout via his Instagram.

“Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd haha wtf. Is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? That climate change is no joke f*ck me hahah. What in the f*ck is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad sh*t. Like something out of Rush Hour 5 or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f*cking Chan back in this b*tch. F*cking brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair f*cks to you mate. No lie. F*ck it.”

Mayweather is now 50-0 after defeating McGregor last August. As for Nasukawa, he last beat Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing match in RIZIN last September.