In recent years, We’ve seen various countries across the world take MMA by storm and make their presence felt.



In the early 2000’s, Brazil seemed to have taken over the UFC, with Vitor Belfort, Anderson Silva, Shogun Rua, Jose Aldo and many more all reigning as champion during that time.



Recently, we’ve seen an influx of fighters from Poland with Jan Blachowicz and Joanna Jedrzejczyk becoming champions in Recent years.

In 2019 the Nigerian takeover began with Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya becoming champions. Recently, Francis Ngganou joined them with his win over Stipe Miocic.

Now in 2021, we may very well be set to witness the ‘Dagestani Takeover’ as there are many highly skilled fighters coming up in the ranks across the world, in many divisions.

The below video outlines the top 10 fighters from Dagestan that may one day become UFC Champions.

This video is from the MMA Underground YouTube channel which covers the most talented and unknown up-and-coming MMA prospects.

Who will be the next Dagestani UFC champion?