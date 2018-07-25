Tecia Torres Expects To Receive Title Shot If She Beats Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Tecia Torres strongly believes that she is close to a title shot as she prepares for her next fight under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon when she takes on former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk on the main card of this weekend’s UFC on FOX 30 event.

Torres is looking to get back into the win column by accepting this fight as she snapped a three fight winning streak by suffering a unanimous decision loss to Jessica Andrade in a crucial title eliminator at UFC on FOX 28 in February.

In a recent interview, Torres stated that she thinks this fight as title implications on the line despite both fighters coming off losses but with not a ton of contenders around in the division, it makes sense why she feels this way.

“I think our fight has title implications,” Torres told Bloody Elbow. “I understand we’re both coming off a loss, but I feel like a win over her, or her getting a win over me, will get either of us a title shot down the line.” “I prefer to keep [the game plans] separate,” said Torres. “At the end of the day, it’s me who is going in there. I mean, Rose and her team definitely know how to beat her, but me and my coaches have our own game plan.” “I think she’s great at what she does,” said Torres. “Definitely her striking is her strongest suit in terms of fighting, but she’s really good at defensive wrestling and at not getting taken down. When she does get taken down, she’s very good at getting up. So, I think she is a pretty decently well-rounded fighter. I’d say striking is where she excels the most. As far as me versus her, I’m a more well-rounded fighter than she is.”

UFC on FOX 30 is set to take place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with the main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.