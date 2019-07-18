Tatiana Suarez Happy With ‘Female Khabib’ Moniker

Spread the word!













While she is her own fighter, UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez has no problems with people comparing her to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Suarez has slowly become one of the top contenders at 115-pounds, owing to her dominant wins where she usually takes the action to the ground with her wrestling. Given how no other female fighter seems to be as dominant on the ground as Suarez, it was only a matter of time before the comparisons to Nurmagomedov would arise.

“The Eagle” is known for mauling his opponents and so far, Suarez seems to be the strawweight equivalent, as she has been dubbed the “Female Khabib” and also happens to be undefeated.

And while some fighters prefer to be themselves rather than being compared to another fighter, Suarez feels it’s a compliment to be compared to the UFC lightweight champion:

“Of course it’s a compliment, he’s the best in the world right now and he’s a great fighter,” Suarez said in a recent interview. “I love the way he fights. I mean it’s somewhere to my style so of course, I think it’s a compliment.

“I am my own fighter of course, but I do feel like our styles are similar so I’m never offended by that.”

