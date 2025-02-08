Tallison Teixeira Scores Vicious 35-Second Elbow TKO in Octagon Debut – UFC 312 Highlights
It didn’t take long for Tallison Teixeira to make a statement in his Octagon debut at UFC 312.
The 6’7″ heavyweight looked to impose his will early, shooting for a takedown and pressing his opponent, Justin Tafa, against the fence. Tafa defended the takedown attempt well, but a knee to the midsection from Teixeira opened up an opportunity for the Brazilian to land a vicious right elbow to the face of Tafa, sending him crashing to the canvas immediately.
With Tafa turtling up against the cage, Teixeira unleashed a few ground-and-pound strikes that ultimately forced the referee to step in and call for a stoppage less than a minute into the heavyweight scrap.
Official Result: Tallison Teixeira def. Justin Tafa via TKO (elbow) at 0:35 of Round 1.