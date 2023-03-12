Tabatha Ricci reveals creepy DM request following UFC 285 submission win: ‘Step on my face’

In the weird and often wonderful world of mixed martial arts – surging strawweight fighter, Tabatha Ricci has revealed some rather questionable and creepy direct message requests from a follower of hers on Twitter – in which a user offers to pay her money to step on their face.

Ricci, who most recently at UFC 285 last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada – turned in her most high-profile victory to date – defeating former Invicta FC atomweight champion and one-time UFC strawweight title challenger, Jessica Penne with a second round armbar win.

The victory came as Brazilian contender, Tabatha Ricci’s third consecutively, following a prior pair of wins over Maria Oliveira, and compatriot, Polyana Viana. In her Octagon debut, the current #15 ranked strawweight contender suffered a TKO loss to the surging, Manon Fiorot in her flyweight division debut on ‘Fight Island’ in 2021.

Tabatha Ricci reveals bizarre direct message requests

Sharing a screenshot of a list of direct messages she had received in the aftermath of her UFC 285 submission win over Penne, Ricci was offered money for both pictures of her in shoes or her feet, as well a request for her to step on the users face.

“I am willing to do whatever you say in order for you to send me pictures of your feet or shoes miss,” The user wrote. “Please. Do you have CashApp? Step on my face.”

8-1 as a professional, the Brazilian had landed an impressive run of five consecutive triumphs ahead of her flyweight division bow against top-contender, Fiorot – which included three wins and two stoppages under the banner of regional North American promotion, LFA.