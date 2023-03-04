Tabatha Ricci scores impressive armbar win over ex-Title challenger Jessica Penne – UFC 285 Highlights

Surging division contender, Tabatha Ricci has continued her roughshod run at strawweight, taking out former Invicta FC atomweight best, and former UFC title challenger, Jessica Penne, with an impressive second round armbar win on the early preliminary card of UFC 285.

Taking the opening round against the Huntington Beach veteran, Penne, Ricci, who now improves to 8-1 as a professional with her second round win, immediately shot for the finish during a scramble.

Forcing Penne to her back in the second round midway through the frame, Ricci locked onto a far-side armbar against the former, forcing the tap to notch her third consecutive UFC victory.

Landing in the UFC off the back of a three-fight winning run under the LFA banner, Ricci debuted with a loss against the surging, Manon Fiorot, before securing consecutive victories over Maria Oliveira, and compatriot, Polyana Viana before tonight’s win against Penne.

Catch the highlights from Tabatha Ricci’s armbar submission win over Jessica Penne, below