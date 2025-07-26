Tabatha Ricci Blasts Through Amanda Ribas with Vicious Elbow TKO – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Tabatha Ricci scored her biggest win yet, finishing Amanda Ribas in the second round of their strawweight scrap at UFC Abu Dhabi.

After a closely contested first round, Ricci delivered a vicious elbow right to Ribas’ eye socket in the second stanza that sent Ribas crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, the referee was forced to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

Official Result: Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (elbow to ground-and-pound) at 2:59 of Round 2.

With the win, Ricci climbs back into the win column and improves her overall record to 12-3. It was her first finish since March 2023.

Check Out Highlights From Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci at UFC Abu Dhabi: