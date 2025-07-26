Tabatha Ricci Blasts Through Amanda Ribas with Vicious Elbow TKO – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci - UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Tabatha Ricci scored her biggest win yet, finishing Amanda Ribas in the second round of their strawweight scrap at UFC Abu Dhabi.

After a closely contested first round, Ricci delivered a vicious elbow right to Ribas’ eye socket in the second stanza that sent Ribas crashing to the canvas. A few ground-and-pound strikes later, the referee was forced to step in and bring a stop to the bout.

gettyimages 2227130988 612x612 1
gettyimages 2227130994 612x612 1

Official Result: Tabatha Ricci def. Amanda Ribas via TKO (elbow to ground-and-pound) at 2:59 of Round 2.

With the win, Ricci climbs back into the win column and improves her overall record to 12-3. It was her first finish since March 2023.

READ MORE:  Shara 'Bullet' Explains How His Most Recent Loss Helped His Career
gettyimages 2227131037 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci at UFC Abu Dhabi:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts