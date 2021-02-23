UFC bantamweight TJ Dillashaw has made a prediction regarding the bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

The champion Yan, will look to defend his title for the first time against the number one contender Sterling, at UFC 259 on March 6th.

Dillashaw is fresh off of a two year USDA suspension for EPO in his last fight and has been on record as saying that he wants an immediate title shot against whoever wins the title fight.

In an interview on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Dillashaw gives his breakdown of the title fight. (H/T MMAJunkie.com)

“I think it’s a tough fight for Yan because of the style of the fighter,” Dillashaw said. “I think Yan’s the better, (more) well-rounded fighter. He’s got more of the skills and more aspects of fighting. But Sterling’s wrestling is very aggressive.”

“(Sterling’s) striking is real uncomfortable. He doesn’t really set anything up – he just kind of bombs kicks non-stop, kind of got that distance. But then he can grab a hold of you. He’s got great wrestling and his jiu-jitsu is amazing, too. I watched him take (Cory) Sandhagen out in 45 seconds. We watched him do a lot of great grappling in some of his fights. So I think it’ll be a tough fight because I do think Yan, maybe his biggest weakness is his wrestling.”

While Dillashaw does see how both fighters could win, he eventually says that he is leaning toward Yan as the victor.

“He lost in the past to a guy that’s in Bellator just by getting outwrestled, so we’ll see the gains he’s made in his MMA wrestling,” Dillashaw said of Yan. “I would still probably put my money on Yan just because he’s a little more well-rounded, structurally and on the feet. I think he’ll be able to keep the distance good enough. But you can’t underestimate a tough-nosed wrestler. So he can’t be counting his chickens before they hatch because he’s trying to call me out, but he’s got to get past Sterling and stay on top.”

Do you agree with TJ Dillashaw and his prediction for the Petr Yan/Aljamain Sterling fight?