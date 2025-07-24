Sylvester Stallone Pays Tribute to Rocky 3 Co-Star Hulk Hogan: ‘My Heart Breaks’

Sylvester Stallone reacted to the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing.

On Thursday, the WWE Hall of Famer died at a Clearwater hospital after reportedly going into cardiac arrest in his Florida home. Hogan rose to fame in the mid-80s, helping to launch World Wrestling Entertainment into the global juggernaut it is today.

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025



Hogan was also one of the first professional wrestling stars to crossover from sports entertainment to the mainstream, appearing in a slew of films, including No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny.

However, it was his role as ‘Thunderlips’ in Rocky III that people remember the most about his Hollywood contributions.



Stallone, who starred as the title character in six Rocky films and two Creed spinoffs, released a statement following Hogan’s passing on Thursday, recalling the first time he met his co-star 45 years ago.

“I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old,” Stallone wrote on Instagram. “He was absolutely wonderful, and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

In 2023, Burt Young, who played Paulie in the beloved film series, died of cardiac arrest. A year later, the world lost Carl Weathers, best known for his performance as Rocky Balboa’s rival-turned-friend, Apollo Creed.