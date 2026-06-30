Surging Fatima Kline Opens as Favorite over Tabatha Ricci

Tabatha Ricci and Fatima Kline are set to meet in a women’s strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman, scheduled for July 18, 2026, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States, which marks the UFC’s long-awaited return to the city.

Publicly indexed fight listings tied to this matchup show Kline as the favorite and Ricci as the comeback side, with one publicly visible number listing Ricci at +210 and Kline at -255. On Toshi.bet, you can bet on UFC, and those numbers offer a useful look at how the market is framing this matchup at this stage. Because fight week markets can move, that number should be treated as a snapshot of the current range rather than a locked closing line.

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline Odds

Kline, of the USA, has regularly been priced as a favorite in recent fights, including steep favorite roles against Angela Hill, Melissa Martinez, and Victoria Dudakova, which helps explain why she is opening this matchup with the shorter number. Ricci comes into the booking with a 12-4 professional record, while Kline is listed at 9-1. Ricci is listed at 5-foot-1 and Kline at 5-foot-6, both at the 115-pound class.

The Brazilian-born Tabatha Ricci’s most recent result was a unanimous decision loss to Virna Jandiroba on April 4, 2026, at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas. Before that, she stopped Amanda Ribas by TKO in Round 2 at 2:59 on July 26, 2025, and before that she lost a unanimous decision to Yan Xiaonan on November 23, 2024.

Fatima Kline’s latest listed fight was a unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC 322 in November 2025. Her two fights before that were a third-round KO/TKO win over Melissa Martinez on July 12, 2025, and a second-round KO/TKO win over Viktoriia Dudakova on January 11, 2025.

Ricci has built much of her UFC run around control, takedowns, and decisions, while Kline has drawn attention as a younger prospect with a stronger favorite profile in the market and a record that has kept bettors on her side across multiple promotions and UFC appearances.

Kline enters this fight as one of the more interesting rising names in the strawweight division. She is on an impressive win streak, she is getting favorable odds again, and another strong showing over a ranked or established opponent would give her a real case to be viewed as a surging contender at 115 pounds.

For Ricci, the stakes feel different. She has shown she can compete with solid names in the division, but at 1-2 over her last three outings, this matchup carries clear importance. A win would help her steady her position in the weight class, while a loss would leave her trying to regain momentum in a division that keeps moving quickly.

Tabatha Ricci vs. Fatima Kline is booked for UFC Fight Night: du Plessis vs. Usman on July 18, 2026, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.