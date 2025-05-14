“Stop Being Dummies – Jake Paul Is a Fighter”: Darren Till Slams Critics, Calls Out Clout Chasers

Darren Till has publicly defended Jake Paul’s credentials as a legitimate fighter, calling for critics to move past the narrative that Paul is not a real boxer.

In a recent interview, the former UFC star Darren Till addressed the ongoing skepticism surrounding Paul’s boxing career, urging fans and fighters alike to recognize Paul’s commitment to the sport.

Former UFC Star Darren Till Praises Boxer Jake Paul, Shreds Haters

“Let’s just for starters, let’s just all stop being dummies for a sec, right, and take out the narrative that Jake Paul’s not a fighter or boxer. He’s been boxing for years now. He’s been boxing for years with a fully equipped team around him 24/7. Jake Paul is a fighter. He’s a boxer. He’s a fighter. Like, okay, yeah, he’s lacking in this and that. Does he like getting hit? Maybe. Whatever. But like, he’s a [expletive] fighter. So, like, this narrative needs to go away and all these people need to stop,” Till said, speaking in an interview MMA Fighting.

The UK-born Darren Till also criticized those he described as “clout chasers” seeking high-profile bouts with Paul primarily for financial gain. He acknowledged the lucrative nature of fighting Paul, stating, “Look, I get it, you fight Jake Paul, you get a lot of money, but you know, you’re just begging it. Like, everyone’s just begging for this fight. Like, I’ve said, ‘Yeah, I’d love to fight Jake Paul.’ I’m not begging it. “

“Jake doesn’t want to fight me. Sounds, mate. Like, I’m good. Trust me, I’m all right. Love to fight him, love to make a bit of money, yes, but like, I’m not that, I don’t lose sleep. But all these guys are begging for it. Sound, whatever. But he’s [expletive] winning. So what you want? I can’t even give an opinion. Chavez should probably win, but I don’t know. Jake, Jake’s going to win any-I don’t know. I don’t know. Is there something going on in the background that we all don’t know about?”

Jake Paul began his boxing career in August 2018 with a win over Deji Olatunji and turned professional in January 2020, defeating AnEsonGib. Since then, Paul has compiled a record of 11 wins and 1 loss, with notable victories over former athletes and MMA fighters including Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. His only loss came against Tommy Fury in February 2023, but he rebounded with wins over Nate Diaz and others, and his 2024 victory over Mike Tyson at the age of 57 set a major U.S. boxing gate record outside Las Vegas.

Darren Till, after a UFC career and a technical knockout win over Anthony Taylor in his boxing debut in January 2025, is scheduled to face fellow former UFC fighter Darren Stewart in his next boxing match. The bout, originally set for March, was rescheduled and will now headline the Misfits Boxing X Series 21 event on 16 May 2025 at Vaillant Live in Derby, England.

Darren Till in action against Anthony Taylor (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2025. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Till’s comments come as he continues to pursue his own boxing ambitions, having recently compiled a shortlist of potential opponents that includes Paul, KSI, Tommy Fury, and Mike Perry. He has previously stated that he would welcome a fight with Paul, acknowledging both the financial and competitive incentives, but insists he is not desperate for the matchup.