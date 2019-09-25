Stipe Miocic Likely Out For Remainder Of 2019 With Eye Injury

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier wants a trilogy bout with Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight championship before riding off into the sunset and calling it a career.

However, he’ll have to wait until next year to do so. ESPN is reporting that Miocic is “highly unlikely” to compete again in 2019 after suffering an eye injury in his UFC 241 scrap with “DC.” Miocic won that fight via fourth-round TKO, stopping Cormier after setting up the finish with some beautiful body strikes.

The UFC expressed interest in booking the trilogy, with rumors of a headliner spot at UFC 245 this December being thrown around. However, as Miocic himself puts it, he won’t fight until he can see out of both his eyes again.

“I’ll be ready to fight when I can see out of both eyes again,” Miocic said in a statement to ESPN. “I can’t wait to defend my belt.”

Miocic’s agent, Jim Walter, claims the injury occurred during the UFC 241 scrap when Cormier accidentally poked Miocic in the eye. Eye pokes troubled Miocic in both of his fights with Cormier thus far.

“Mr. Miocic sustained a major retina injury from multiple eye pokes during his bout at UFC 241,” said Walter, of Kaulig Sports and Entertainment. “Our client’s health and safety is our top priority. We are excited for him to return to action when he is healthy compete in his seventh consecutive world title fight.”

Walter reveals Miocic is to be re-evaluated in three weeks to determine if another operation is necessary. When Miocic is finally medically cleared to resume non-contact activities in his training, it will likely be impossible for him to get cleared for a fight before the end of 2019.

Do you think Miocic will grant Cormier a trilogy bout after nearly being tossed aside for Brock Lesnar?