Stipe Miocic Injured, Tom Aspinall Ready to Step In: Miocic Claims Fake News

Despite rumors floated by UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, it doesn’t appear as if Stipe Miocic is injured.

The big story in heavyweight mixed martial arts right now revolves around Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. Jones is the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, Aspinall is the interim champ, and Miocic is the former champ.

You’d think that Jones and Aspinall would be on a collision course with one another. Alas, the UFC is opting to push forward with Jon vs Stipe.

At the age of 42, many wonder whether or not Miocic still has what it takes to compete at the elite level.

Recently, Tom Aspinall revealed that the veteran may in fact be injured. This led to a response, which played out as follows.

Tom Aspinall says he’s hearing rumours that Stipe Miocic is INJURED at the moment 😳



🎥 @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/x6BWoWTC7l — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 22, 2024

🚨 The rumour that Stipe Miocic is injured and out of the Jon Jones fight is 100% FALSE



(per. @arielhelwani) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/dEYxv71dd9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 22, 2024

Stipe Miocic shuts down Tom Aspinall

Aspinall: “These are just rumors at this point, there’s a lot of talk. But there’s nothing announced yet, these are all rumors. I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. These are stuff that I’m hearing from inner circles. Stipe, I believe his birthday was yesterday actually, he’s 42 years old. The guy is gonna be injury prone. Jon Jones, million miles on the clock, he’s gonna be injury prone. Me, I’m ready to go, man. I’m not even in my prime yet. I’m hungry for it, man. I’m not sure these two guys are – but I am, and I’ll fight either of them for the undisputed title on any notice.”

Miocic: “Fake news.”

Given how much talk there’s been regarding this superfight, you’d have to think Stipe Miocic will do everything in his power to be healthy for fight night. There’s currently no word on a confirmed date and location, but the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden in November feels like a safe bet.

Either way, this division is in for a pretty massive end to the year.