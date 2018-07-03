Stipe Miocic Downplays His Doubters Before UFC 226 Superfight

Stipe Miocic is still unsure why he has doubters despite his accomplishments.

UFC heavyweight champion is slated to fight UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

Miocic enters this fight on a six fight winning streak with four of those having the heavyweight title on the line. He has successfully defended the title over the likes of Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou in his last three bouts.

Miocic noted during a recent media scrum that despite his accomplishment, he feels like no one is giving him a chance when he steps into the Octagon against Cormier.

“(It’s) just like every fight – I feel like everyone’s not really giving me a chance, like I’m a washed-up fighter or something like that,” Miocic told reporters at a media lunch today in Los Angeles (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “‘DC’ is an amazing fighter, of course – one of the best in both weight classes: heavyweight and light heavyweight,” Miocic said. “He’s going to go out there and try to do what he does. But unfortunately, he’s not going to get it. I’m going to walk out with the belt still wrapped around my waist.” “There are a lot of great fighters on the roster, but yeah – it’s a superfight,” Miocic said. “(Demetrious) ‘Mighty Mouse’ (Johnson), Max (Holloway) and Brian (Ortega) … So many good champions. But right now, it’s a superfight and it’s what everyone wants to see. I’m excited, too.”

There is speculation that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar might show up to UFC 226 to call out the winner of this main event fight.

The only issue with this grand idea is the fact that Lesnar will still have to enter the USADA drug testing pool and wait six months before he can fight. Miocic is more than willing to fight anyone after UFC 226.

“I’d fight anyone – ‘DC,’ Jon Jones, Brock Lesnar, whoever (after this). Whoever they want me to fight, I’ll fight. Right now, it’s ‘DC,’ so that’s all I’m worried about.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.