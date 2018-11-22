Stipe Miocic Calls Out Daniel Cormier, Claims He Will ‘Finish’ Him

Stipe Miocic is tired of being overlooked for his heavyweight title rematch. Now the former champ claims he will ‘finish’ Daniel Cormier if given the chance.

Despite being the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champion and the only heavyweight champion with three title defences, Miocic is still waiting for his rematch.

Back in October, the UFC made a surprise announcement that Derrick Lewis had been offered a short notice fight against Cormier to save the main card at UFC 230. Given that Lewis was fresh off his come from behind win over Alexander Volkov in October, that decision left fans and Moicic scratching their heads.

“DC” has made it clear that he plans on retiring at the end of March of 2019. That’s right before the double champ turns 40 years old. And Moicic is getting sick and tired of waiting around.

.@dc_mma I was available at MSG. I’m available now. When are we fighting? I will finish you. pic.twitter.com/ij5KN7TaYE — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) November 20, 2018

Cormier responded to Miocic’s Twitter call out and said he will entertain a rematch with the Cleveland slugger if the Lesnar fight falls through.

Keep those fingers crossed that Lesnar doesn’t fight, because if we do fight you definitely wont like what’s coming ur way!!!!! I definitely wouldn’t wanna be you in either fight! I’d rather fight me! https://t.co/fImC3ul7z4 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 21, 2018

If Cormier does get his wish and fight Lesnar early next year it would easily be the biggest payday in the double champ’s career. However, the Lesnar fight is not a done deal by any means. “The Beast” is currently several months into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. The pool requires all fighters to be tested regularly during a six month period. The program is in place to ensure the fighters are not taking any performance-enhancing substances.

If the Lesnar fight falls through and for whatever reason Stipe can’t go, there is always Jon Jones vs. “DC” III. Except the potential trilogy fight could be at heavyweight. Now that’s a fight I think most fight fans want to see.