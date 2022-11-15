Video – UFC striker Stephen Thompson tries to surpass Francis Ngannou’s record breaking punching score

Stephen Thompson looked to pull off an upset and break Francis Ngannou’s world record punching power of over 129,000 units.

According to UFC president Dana White, Ngannou’s punching power is equal to 96 horsepower which is similar to getting hit by a Ford Escort going at its top speed.

Five years ago, ‘The Predator’ visited the UFC Performance Institute to see if he could break the record held by Tyrone Spong. He ended up having the hardest punch recorded in the world. It’s a world record that still stands today.

“He just hits f**king unbelievably hard,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast in 2018. “His hands are so big. Every time I shake his hand I’m like, ‘How is that a person?’.”

Stephen Thompson Puts His Skills To The Test

On his YouTube channel, Stephen Thompson took on the challenge. After six attempts, ‘Wonderbody’ hit 58,006 units as his biggest score. He couldn’t achieve half of Ngannou’s punching record.

When it comes to fighting, Thompson (16-6, 1 NC) is scheduled to face Kevin Holland to headline UFC Orlando on Dec.3. The 39-year old is looking to bounce back from two straight losses.

Ngannou’s world record-hitting power has been on display throughout his MMA career. The Cameroon native has 12 knockouts on his record. He’s on a six-fight win streak with five coming by KO/TKO. His relationship with the UFC has been complicated since has been in a contract dispute for the past year.

The 36-year-old last fought at UFC 270 against Ciryl Gane in January. He was able to secure a unanimous decision victory against his former teammate and defend his title for the first time.

With a new contract, there is a chance that the heavyweight champion faces a returning Jon Jones in 2023.