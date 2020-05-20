Stephen Thompson Predicts Win For ‘Re-Motivated’ Tyron Woodley Against Gilbert Burns

Spread the word!













Stephen Thompson is expecting his old foe in Tyron Woodley to return to the win column later this month.

Woodley is set to return to action for the first time since losing his welterweight title in March last year when he takes on Gilbert Burns on May 30.

In the meantime, Woodley has been receiving plenty of ridicule from a number of welterweights, including Burns himself, as well as mixed martial arts fans not only for his inactivity and desire for a rematch with Kamaru Usman, but also for his rap videos.

A Re-Motivated Woodley?

However, there is no better way for “The Chosen One” to shut everyone up than with an emphatic knockout.

We gone see! — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) May 20, 2020

And that’s how “Wonderboy” — who went 10 rounds with the former welterweight king — sees Woodley’s fight with Burns going.

“I think it’s a better fight for Tyron, for sure,” Thompson told MMA Crazy (via MMA Mania). “I think Tyron’s got the better striking, I think he’s got the heavier hands. I think Tyron’s gonna go out there and piece him up, because the guy is re-motivated.

“I saw him during his last camp and I actually chatted with him and we did an Instagram Live together and the guy is motivated. That’s a guy I would not want to stand up against in this next up-and-coming fight.”

Do you agree with Thompson? Or do you think Burns will hand Woodley his second loss in a row?