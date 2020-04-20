Stephen Thompson Goes Heel With ‘Missed Weight’ Dig At Darren Till

Spread the word!













Stephen Thompson is regarded by most in the combat sports world as the nicest motherf*cker (NMF) — but he may have just turned heel.

As ESPN’s Ariel Helwani and middleweight Darren Till continued their weird but friendly beef on Twitter, the attention soon turned to the latter’s fight with Thompson back at UFC Liverpool back in 2018.

Till — who missed weight for the contest — was fighting on home turf and ended up winning a close unanimous decision against Thompson. However, many felt the winner should have been “Wonderboy” — Helwani included apparently.

In response to a recent video of Georges St-Pierre coming out in front of his hometown fans in Montreal, Helwani took a dig at Till:

“Reminds me of the time @darrentill2 came back home to fight in Liverpool except GSP actually won the fight.”

That prompted a reply out of Thompson:

“I was actually at both of those fights…I’m pretty sure GSP didn’t miss weight either 🤔🤔”

Many fans and even Helwani replied stating how this was a heel turn for Thompson. Till would also reply to Thompson.

“Kelvin did [miss weight] in NOV! I didn’t take any % & didn’t complain 🙋🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️”

To which, Thompson replied:

“I was at that fight too…technically, just stating facts here, Kelvin did not miss weight. #TrainerGate2019 #ShoulderToLeanOn”

What do you make of Thompson’s Twitter comments?